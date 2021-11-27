UrduPoint.com

Ten-man West Brom Held To Goalless Draw By Forest

27th November 2021

Ten-man West Brom held to goalless draw by Forest

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :West Bromwich Albion lost ground in the race for automatic promotion to the Premier League after they were held to a goalless draw at home to Nottingham Forest on Friday.

Albion had to play the final 20 minutes a man down after Republic of Ireland midfielder Jayson Molumby was sent off for a second bookable offence.

There were jeers at the final whistle from some home fans following the Baggies second successive goalless draw, with Valerien Ismael's side now having scored just two goals in six games.

This result meant Forest had now lost just once in 13 games.

It also left West Brom third in the Championship table, seven points adrift of second-placed Bournemouth, with only the top two at the end of the regular season guaranteed promotion to English football's lucrative top flight.

