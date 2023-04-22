Tennis: ATP Banja Luka results - collated

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Banja Luka, Bosnia and Herzegovina, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) :results from the ATP tournament in Banja Luka on Friday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): Quarter-finals Dusan Lajovic (SRB) bt Novak Djokovic (SRB x1) 6-4, 7-6 (8/6) Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB x4) bt Jiri Lehecka (CZE x6) 7-5, 6-0Alex Molcan (SVK) bt Laslo Djere (SRB) 6-2, 4-6, 7-5Andrey Rublev (x2) bt Damir Dzumhur (BIH) 7-5, 6-3