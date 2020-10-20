UrduPoint.com
Tennis: Cologne ATP Results

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 01:20 AM

Tennis: Cologne ATP results

Cologne, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Cologne ATP results on Monday (x denotes seeded player): 1st round Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) bt Sumit Nagal (IND) 4-6, 7-6 (7/4), 6-1 Adrian Mannarino (FRA x8) bt Alexei Popyrin (AUS) 6-2, 6-2 Gilles Simon (FRA) bt Jordan Thompson (AUS) 6-3, 7-5 Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN) bt Kyle Edmund (GBR) 6-4, 6-0Egor Gerasimov (BLR) bt Daniel Altmaier (GER) 6-1, 6-0Steve Johnson (USA) bt Marin Cilic (CRO x9) 7-6 (7/3), 6-4

More Stories From Miscellaneous

