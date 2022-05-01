- Home
Tennis: Estoril ATP Results
Umer Jamshaid Published May 01, 2022 | 08:20 AM
Estoril, Portugal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2022 ) :results from the ATP tournament in Estoril on Saturday (x denotes seeding): Semi-finalsFrances Tiafoe (USA x5) bt Sebastian Korda (USA x8) 4-6, 7-6 (7/2), 6-4Sebastian Baez (ARG) bt Albert Ramos-Vinolas (ESP x6) 6-3, 6-7 (7/9), 6-0
