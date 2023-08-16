ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :Thailand's Constitutional Court on Wednesday rejected a petition seeking a ruling on the legitimacy of last month's parliamentary vote that blocked the renomination of the Move Forward Party leader as a prime ministerial candidate.

The court announced a unanimous decision on the ombudsman's petition to assess the constitutionality of parliament's refusal to reconsider Pita Limjaroenrat for the position of premier, Bangkok-based Thai PBS reported.

The court ruled that the three petitioners, two Move Forward voters and one Move Forward MP, were not the people directly affected.

The petitioners lacked direct influence, confirming the legitimacy of parliament's decision to reject Pita's renomination, the daily said. Meanwhile, the parliament has decided to hold a second vote for prime minister on Friday.

In its petition, the Office of the Ombudsman had said it received 17 complaints objecting to parliament's decision to reject Pita's renomination for prime minister, deeming it a violation of constitutional rights.