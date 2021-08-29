UrduPoint.com

Thailand Logs 16,536 New COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan 12 minutes ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 05:50 PM

BANGKOK, Aug. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :-- Thailand's COVID-19 cases rose by 16,536 to 1,174,091 in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Public Health said Sunday. The number of new daily cases has fallen below 17,000 for the first time since July 29.

The country also reported 264 deaths, raising its cumulative fatalities to 11,143, according to the data released by the ministry.

Of the new infections, nearly 7,000 cases were detected in Bangkok and its five neighboring provinces, which have been heavily hit by the latest outbreak of coronavirus since early April.

Thailand has ramped up its national vaccinations lately to better curb the surge in infections mainly driven by the spread of more transmittable variants.

