"The Flash" Leads China's Box Office Chart

Muhammad Irfan Published June 21, 2023 | 05:30 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :"The Flash," a Hollywood superhero film, topped the Chinese daily box office chart on Tuesday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed.

The film, starring Ezra Miller and Ben Affleck, gained a daily earning of 9.42 million Yuan (about 1.31 million U.S. Dollars) on its fifth day of screening.

"Transformers: Rise of the Beasts," the latest sequel in the Transformers franchise, secured the second place with 9.02 million yuan of revenue.

It was followed by domestic road comedy "Godspeed," which pocketed about 5.17 million yuan Tuesday. The film tells the bittersweet story of a family of four accidentally embarking on a truck journey full of laughter and tears.

