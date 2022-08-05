The Netherlands V New Zealand 1st T20 Scores
Sumaira FH Published August 05, 2022 | 12:00 AM
Voorburg, Netherlands, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Brief scores from the first Twenty20 international between the Netherlands and New Zealand on Thursday: At Voorburg cricket Club: New Zealand 148-7 in 20 overs (M Guptill 45, J Neesham 32; S Ahmad 2-15) v Netherlands 132 all out, 19.3 overs (B de Leede 66, S Edwards 20, B Tickner 4-27) result: New Zealand beat The Netherlands by 16 runsSeries: New Zealand lead two-match series 1-0