Thompson scores season high 21 points, Warriors defeat Pistons

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :The Golden State Warriors beat the Detroit Pistons 102-86 in Wednesday's NBA game.Golden State started the game with making six of nine 3-pointers to build a 33-22 lead in the end of first quarter and never let go.

Klay Thompson led Warriors with his season high 21 points in the 5th game of his return from 941 days of injury absence.

Thompson said, "I had a great time tonight, wish I made a couple more shots, but I just had a great time, it was fun," about the game.

Andrew Wiggins and Stephen Curry also helped with 19 and 18 points respectively.Rodney McGruder's 19 points and 5 assists performance was far from enough to keep Pistons afloat.

The Golden State Warriors lays at second place with 32 wins and 12 loses in the Western standings while the Detroit Pistons are at 14th with 10 wins and 33 loses in the Eastern standings.