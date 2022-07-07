UrduPoint.com

Three Injured, Two Missing In S.Korea's Fishing Boats Fire

Umer Jamshaid Published July 07, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Three injured, two missing in S.Korea's fishing boats fire

SEOUL, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) APP):Three people were injured and two others missing at a fire of three fishing boats in South Korea's southern resort island of Jeju, Yonhap news agency reported Thursday.

The fire broke out from a fishing boat docked at Hallim Port in Jeju at about 10:17 a.m.

local time (0117 GMT), and spread to two other vessels next to it, Yonhap quoted the firefighting authorities and the coast guard as saying.

Three people were rescued with serious burns and fractures to be sent to a hospital, while at least two others were still unaccounted for.

A witness was quoted as saying that the vessel caught fire after exploding with a bang.

The coast guard rescuers, patrol ships and a helicopter were mobilized to extinguish the fire and search for the missing people.

