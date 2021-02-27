UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tiger Woods In "good Spirits" After Follow Up Treatment For Leg Injuries

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 08:50 AM

Tiger Woods in

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :Tiger Woods is recovering and in "good spirits" after a second day of treatment at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center following his horrific rollover solo car smash that left him with serious leg injuries.

The golf superstar was transferred to Cedars-Sinai on Wednesday night after undergoing emergency surgery the day before at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center to repair compound fractures sustained in each leg in addition to a shattered ankle.

"Tiger and his family want to thank you all for the wonderful support and messages they have received over the past few days," said a statement on Woods' Twitter account. "We will not have any further updates at this time. Thank you for your continued privacy." The 15-time major champion Woods was driving alone Tuesday morning in a south Los Angeles suburb when his SUV hit the centre median, crossed into the opposing lane, struck a tree and then rolled over several times.

Friday's statement did not go into detail about what type of follow up treatment Woods is receiving at Cedars-Sinai which is located about 15 kilometres (nine miles) west of Los Angeles and is renowed for treating Hollywood's rich and famous.

Woods' surgery included the insertion of a rod into Woods's shin bone and the use of "a combination of screws and pins" to stabilize his foot and ankle.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said on Wednesday that Woods wouldn't face charges related to the crash. "This remains an accident. Accident is not a crime. They do happen, unfortunately," he said.

Woods has won the second most major championships in history behind Jack Nicklaus' 18. He has 82 PGA Tour victories which is tied with Sam Snead for the all-time record.

Related Topics

Accident Twitter Car Los Angeles Villanueva Angeles Tiger Woods Family All

Recent Stories

Ireland&#039;s Sam Bennett wins Dubai Stage of UAE ..

8 hours ago

IMF Managing Director calls for strong G20 policie ..

9 hours ago

US Operation in Syria Used Precision-Guided Muniti ..

8 hours ago

Nikola acknowledges some claims were inaccurate

8 hours ago

US Intelligence Report Assesses Saudi Crown Prince ..

8 hours ago

Colombia Creates Military Command to Counter Drug ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.