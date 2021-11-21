UrduPoint.com

Title-chasing Ogier Takes Narrow Lead In Gripping Monza Finale

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 21st November 2021 | 02:10 AM

Monza, Italy, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :Sebastien Ogier crept closer to sealing his eighth World Rally Championship crown by reclaiming a narrow lead Saturday from Toyota team-mate and title rival Elfyn Evans at the season finale in Monza.

Frenchman Ogier, however, is just half a second clear of Welshman Evans who is the only driver that can snatch the title away.

Ogier lost the lead on Friday to Evans and it changed hands three times between in four stages. Ogier regained it from the Welshman by winning stages 10 and 11, the last of four morning specials in the mountains Saturday.

Evans roared back by winning the 12th stage on the iconic Monza race circuit before Dani Sordo, who is third, 27.4secs behind Ogier, cleaned up the day's final special in his Hyundai.

The Spaniard had earlier moved ahead of Thierry Neuville after the Belgian sustained damage to his car and dropped to fourth.

Ogier brought a healthy 17-point lead to Monza. With a maximum of 30 points still in play, he must finish ahead of Evans or score at least 13 points to secure the title.

