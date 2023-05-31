UrduPoint.com

Title-holder Tszyu Recovering From Surgery After 'dog Bite'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 31, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Title-holder Tszyu recovering from surgery after 'dog bite'

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :Australia's Tim Tszyu insisted Wednesday the defence of his interim WBO super welterweight title will go ahead despite needing surgery after reportedly being bitten by a dog just weeks ahead of the bout.

The unbeaten 28-year-old stopped American Tony Harrison in March to earn the belt and is scheduled to defend it against Mexican Carlos Ocampo on Queensland's Gold Coast on June 18.

But Tszyu, son of renowned former world champion Kostya Tszyu, suffered a laceration to his right forearm at the weekend from a dog bite that reportedly required 26 stitches.

He was adamant the bout was not in jeopardy, jokingly posting a picture of a Chihuahua on his Instagram account with the caption: "Don't worry. Round 2 coming up!" "I had a little bit of an incident on the weekend but I'm good to go," he said.

"The show goes on. Nothing changes. I'm ready. June 18, let's get it on." His manager Glen Jennings also said the fight would go ahead as planned.

"Tim Tszyu was treated by the team doctor and surgeon on Saturday afternoon for a laceration on his right forearm," Jennings told Australian media.

"The wound was superficial. The post-surgical report is all good. There is no doubt that Tim will be ready and 100 percent healthy and focused to take on Carlos Ocampo on June 18."Tszyu's bout is a tune-up for his shot at undisputed champion Jermell Charlo, who holds all four major sanctioning body world crowns.

Tszyu was poised to fight Charlo in Las Vegas in January before the American broke his left hand during training and it was postponed.

