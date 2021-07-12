Tokyo enters 4th COVID-19 state of emergency

(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Tokyo begins its fourth state of emergency on Monday to contain a resurgence in COVID-19 infections, local media reported Monday.

Katsunobu Kato, the Chief Cabinet Secretary, said that the state of emergency was to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 from Tokyo during the summer break and Bon holiday period.

"We ask the people for their understanding and cooperation as the declaration this round is to make sure we prevent the nationwide explosion of infections until vaccination progresses," Kato said at a regular press conference.

The fourth state of emergency in Tokyo, lasting until Aug. 22, will cover the duration of the Tokyo Olympics.

Some people expressed fear over an increase in infections in Japan even with the new state of emergency in place. "It is natural to have the games with no spectators, but I believe it would surely increase the flow of people. I'm worried that it could lead to a further rise in the number of infections," Toshihiro Numata, a worker in the city of Yokohama, told local media.

Bars and restaurants under the state of emergency are requested not to serve alcohol and are obliged to close by 8:00 p.m local time. In addition, major commercial facilities in Tokyo must also be closed by 8:00 p.m. The maximum attendance of large events is 5,000 people or 50 percent of a venue's capacity, whichever is fewer.

Tokyo declared its first COVID-19 state of emergency in April 2020 and a second emergency in January 2021. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's government put Tokyo under the third state of emergency in April this year, which originally was designed to last about two weeks but was extended until June 20.

The state of emergency in Tokyo was changed to a semi-emergency on June 21. However, with the recent surge in COVID-19 infections, Tokyo entered the emergency again after around three weeks.