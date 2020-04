Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher on Friday, extending rallies on Wall Street after the US Federal Reserve unveiled another round of massive stimulus.

The Nikkei 225 index rose 0.79 percent, or 152.73 points, to 19,498.50 while the broader Topix index gained 0.92 percent, or 13.06 points, to 1,430.04.