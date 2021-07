(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks closed lower Friday with Japan set to extend a virus state of emergency in the capital as cases surge a week into the pandemic-postponed Olympics.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index dropped 1.80 percent, or 498.83 points, to 27,283.59, while the broader Topix index lost 1.37 percent, or 26.35 points, to 1,901.08.