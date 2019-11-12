UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Stocks Close Higher

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 11:20 AM

Tokyo stocks close higher

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks rose on Tuesday, driven higher by a brisk performance from the construction sectors, but investors remained cautious over the US-China trade deal and fresh unrest in Hong Kong.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.81 percent, or 188.17 points, to close at 23,520.01, while the broader Topix index was up 0.33 percent, or 5.64 points, at 1,709.67.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

