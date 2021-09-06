UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Stocks Close Higher On Political Upheaval

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 11:30 AM

Tokyo, Sept 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher on Monday with investors remaining buoyant over unpopular Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's announcement that he will not stand for re-election.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index ended up 1.83 percent, or 531.78 points, at 29,659.89, while the broader Topix index gained 1.28 percent, or 25.77 points, to 2,041.22.

