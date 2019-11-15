Tokyo stocks close up on fresh US-China trade optimism

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher on Friday as trade hopes were given a boost by US President Donald Trump's economic aide saying progress had been made in talks with China.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index finished up 0.70 percent or 161.77 points at 23,303.32 while the broader Topix Index climbed 0.73 percent or 12.27 points at 1,696.67.