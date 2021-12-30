Tokyo stocks end down, but Nikkei up nearly 5% in 2021

(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks edged down Thursday, the last trading day of 2021, but over the year the benchmark Nikkei index rose nearly five percent to its highest annual close since the 1989 boom.

On Thursday the Nikkei 225 index fell 0.40 percent, or 115.17 points, to close at 28,791.71, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.33 percent, or 6.66 points, to 1,992.33.