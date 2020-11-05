Tokyo stocks open higher, extending US gains

Tokyo, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Thursday, tracking US gains, with traders shrugging off uncertainty over the still-unresolved US presidential election and embracing the likelihood of divided control of the US Congress.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.69 percent or 163.79 points at 23,859.02 in early trade, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.23 percent or 3.70 points to 1,630.95.