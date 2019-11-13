UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo To Vote For Governor Three Weeks Before Olympics

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 09:50 AM

Tokyo to vote for governor three weeks before Olympics

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :Tokyo will hold an election to pick a governor on July 5, 2020, less than three weeks before the Japanese capital hosts the Olympic Games, the city said Wednesday.

Incumbent Yuriko Koike, 67, has not officially announced her candidacy but is widely expected to run.

Her term is set to expire on July 30 and she must hold an election within 30 days of that date.

Mayoral elections are usually held on a Sunday, making July 5 the furthest possible date from the Opening Ceremony on July 24.

Koike, a media-savvy veteran, won the governorship in a landslide vote in 2016, becoming the first female leader of the world's most populous city.

She sent shockwaves through Japanese politics in 2017 by forming her own "Party of Hope" to challenge long-standing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in a national election.

However, her support imploded after a promising start, partly because she did not stand herself in the election, confusing voters as to whether she would give up the Tokyo governorship to become PM.

More recently, Koike has hit the headlines with her vigorous opposition to the decision of the International Olympic Committee to move the marathon to the northern city of Sapporo to escape the Tokyo summer heat.

She was forced to grudgingly accept the IOC's decision but made it clear she was doing so because she had no choice.

Official campaigning for the election will begin on June 18, according to the city's election board.

The Tokyo games run from July 24 to August 9.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister World Governor Vote Marathon Sapporo Tokyo June July August Sunday 2017 2016 2020 Olympics International Olympic Committee From Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

26 minutes ago

Former UN Official Says Military Coup in Bolivia B ..

10 hours ago

US Has 'Our Eye' on Islamic State Leader Baghdadi' ..

10 hours ago

French Culture Minister Franck Riester Says to Vis ..

10 hours ago

Plan launches to provide housing schemes to people ..

10 hours ago

Bloomberg calls for Trump defeat, takes new step t ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.