Tokyo, June 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index gained more than one percent on Tuesday with investors encouraged by US rallies and the reopening of Japan's economy following recent declines in coronavirus infections.

The Nikkei 225 index rose 1.19 percent, or 263.22 points, to close at 22,325.61, while the broader Topix index advanced 1.21 percent, or 18.93 points, to 1,587.68.