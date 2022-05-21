UrduPoint.com

'Tornado' In Western Germany Injures 30: Police

Faizan Hashmi Published May 21, 2022 | 01:10 AM

'Tornado' in western Germany injures 30: police

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :More than 30 people were injured, including 10 seriously, on Friday in a "tornado" which hit the western German city of Paderborn, a police spokesman told AFP.

The tornado also caused significant damage in the city in the North Rhine-Westphalia state, he said, following abnormally high temperatures for the time of year.

Security forces said many roofs were blown off and trees uprooted in the surrounding region.

Photos shared on social media showed cars that had been upturned.

Railway travel was disrupted, as police called on people to remain indoors.

German meteorological services had put out a storm warning for Friday and predicted gales of up to 130 km/h (80 miles/h) in some places.

The bad weather first hit the west of the country and was set to travel eastwards laterin the evening.

Related Topics

Injured Weather Storm Police Social Media German

Recent Stories

Senior US Official to Visit UK, Norway for Meeting ..

Senior US Official to Visit UK, Norway for Meetings With Military Leaders - Pent ..

51 minutes ago
 State Department Says Not Time for Engagement Betw ..

State Department Says Not Time for Engagement Between US, Russian Officials

51 minutes ago
 Govt taking steps to enhance security for Chinese ..

Govt taking steps to enhance security for Chinese nationals: FO

51 minutes ago
 IGP takes notice of acid attack on two women, girl ..

IGP takes notice of acid attack on two women, girl in Sahiwal

51 minutes ago
 Blinken Hosts Kazakh Foreign Minister for Ukraine, ..

Blinken Hosts Kazakh Foreign Minister for Ukraine, Energy, Trade Talks

51 minutes ago
 US Defense Secretary Austin to Speak With Ukraine' ..

US Defense Secretary Austin to Speak With Ukraine's Reznikov Today - Pentagon

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.