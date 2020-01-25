UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Torrential Rain Kills Dozens In Madagascar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 17 seconds ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 12:30 AM

Torrential rain kills dozens in Madagascar

Antananarivo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :At least 26 people have died in Madagascar after almost a week of heavy rain in the north-west of the island, the government said on Friday.

The tropical Indian Ocean nation is in the midst of an intense six-month rainy season that often results in casualties and widespread damage.

Flooding in the districts of Mitsinjo and Maevatanana has claimed at least 26 lives since Sunday, and 15 more people are still missing and thousands have been displaced, the National Bureau of Disaster Risk Management (BNGRC) announced on Friday.

Strips of road were swept away by the rains and access to affected areas has been cut off.

The BNGRC warned that flooding in lowland and rice-growing areas also posed a risk of "food insecurity and malnutrition".

A disruption in the supply of basic goods could also lead to surge in prices, it added.

Prime Minister Christian Ntsay declared the situation a "national loss".

"The government is calling on national figures and international partners to help the Malagasy people with emergency aid, early recovery, rehabilitation and reconstruction," spokeswoman Lalatiana Andriatongarivo said in a statement.

The rainy season usually stretches from October to April in Madagascar, a former French colony off Africa's southeastern coast.

Global warming has increased the risk and intensity of flooding, as the atmosphere holds more water and rainfall patterns are disrupted.

Built-up urban areas with poor drainage systems are especially vulnerable to heavy downpours, scientists say.

Nine people were killed in January 2019 after heavy rains caused a building to collapse in the capital Antananarivo.

During this period, the country is also often hit by cyclones and other tropical storms.

Cyclone Belna landed in the northwest last month, killing at least two people and displacing hundreds.

Related Topics

India Africa Poor Water Road Died Antananarivo Lead Madagascar January April October Sunday 2019 Christian From Government Rains

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

30 minutes ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

1 hour ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

1 hour ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

31 minutes ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

1 hour ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.