Total solar eclipse stuns Western Australia as millions watch on

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :Western Australia (WA) plunged into darkness on Thursday as the total solar eclipse drew nearly 20,000 astro-tourists to Exmouth and surrounds, as well as millions of viewers worldwide.

The rare astronomical event has been hailed a "huge success," particularly over the Ningaloo Coast World Heritage Area, with 14 state agencies, private business owners and multiple local and Federal government agencies collaborating to deliver a week-long celebration across the region.

The WA state government said in a statement on Friday that the population of Exmouth increased to 15,000, with tourists choosing to stay in the region overnight, while day trips to the region saw the population reach 18,700.

Meanwhile, the Time and date website recorded 10.5 million views of its Eclipse livestream. This was one of many different sites beaming the eclipse globally.

Data recorded during the event, using the latest and most sophisticated equipment, will contribute to "the body of global scientific knowledge" regarding the effect of the Earth's atmosphere and the extremely high temperatures of the outermost part of the Sun's atmosphere.

Numerous scientists in the Ningaloo region were also most interested in investigating what happened during the total solar eclipse at ground level, including the reaction of animals.

"The total solar eclipse over Exmouth, Western Australia, has not only focused the eyes of the world on our spectacular natural environment, but shown that we know how to put on a sensational show and give visitors something to remember," said WA Minister for Tourism Roger Cook.

"It has also showcased Western Australia's capabilities and potential as a center of collaboration and knowledge building - in all areas of science, space operations, technology and innovation," Cook added.

A total solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between Earth and the Sun and completely blocks out the light of the Sun.

According to the Astronomical Society of Australia, there will be five total solar eclipses visible in the country over the next 15 years. After the eclipse on Thursday, the next one will be on July 22, 2028, crossing Kimberley in WA, Northern Territory, southwest Queensland and New South Wales.