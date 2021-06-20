Tropical storm Dolores makes landfall in Mexico

MEXICO CITY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :-- The center of tropical storm Dolores made landfall on Saturday near the town of San Juan de Aldama in the western Mexican state of Michoacan, the National Meteorological Service (SMN) reported.

The SMN said that Dolores is presenting maximum sustained winds of 110 km per hour, with gusts of up to 140 km per hour and displacement toward the north-northwest at 20 km per hour.

"A prevention zone for hurricane winds is being maintained from Lazaro Cardenas, Michoacan, to Cabo Corrientes, Jalisco ... as well as a surveillance zone for tropical storm winds from Cabo Corrientes to Escuinapa, Sinaloa," the SMN said.

High waves of three to five meters in height and the possible formation of waterspouts are expected on the coasts of the states of Jalisco, Colima, Michoacan, and Guerrero.