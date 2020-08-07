UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Jumps On Biden Comments About Black Voters

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 09:10 PM

Trump jumps on Biden comments about black voters

Washington, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :President Donald Trump attacked his November opponent Joe Biden on Friday after the Democratic presidential candidate suggested the African-American community lacked diversity in its views.

Biden later clarified his comments but Trump seized on them in an apparent bid to drum up support among black voters, who overwhelmingly favor the Democrat in opinion polls.

"After yesterday's statement, Sleepy Joe Biden is no longer worthy of the Black Vote!" Trump tweeted.

During an interview on Thursday with an National Public Radio reporter, Biden said the country's Latino community was "incredibly diverse." "Unlike the African American community, with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community with incredibly diverse attitudes about different things," Biden said.

"You go to Florida, you find a very different attitude about immigration than you do in Arizona. So it's a very diverse community." Biden later issued a series of tweets clarifying his remarks.

"Earlier today, I made some comments about diversity in the African American and Latino communities that I want to clarify," he said.

"In no way did I mean to suggest the African American community is a monolith -- not by identity, not on issues, not at all.

"Throughout my career I've witnessed the diversity of thought, background, and sentiment within the African American community. It's this diversity that makes our workplaces, communities, and country a better place," he said.

Biden, 77, who served for eight years as vice president to Barack Obama, America's first black president, enjoys strong support among black voters.

They helped power him to the Democratic presidential nomination and will be a key voting bloc in his bid to defeat Trump on November 3.

In a Washington Post-Ipsos poll in June, 92 percent of the black registered voters surveyed said they would vote for Biden.

Only five percent backed Trump while 90 percent of those surveyed said they do not think the Republican president is sympathetic to the problems of black Americans.

Related Topics

Barack Obama Washington Vote Trump Florida June November All

Recent Stories

Kuwait sends food aid to Lebanon

2 hours ago

Telemarathon app being launched to promote Kashmir ..

1 hour ago

Seven gamblers rounded up with Rs 5000 stake money ..

1 hour ago

One million saplings to plant in Hazara during Mon ..

2 hours ago

Important meeting of SBP to decide SOPs for gyms a ..

2 hours ago

Delegation of Sindh's MPAs calls on Omar Ayub Khan ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.