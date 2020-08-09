UrduPoint.com
Trump Signs Orders Extending Economic Relief For Americans

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 02:10 AM

Trump signs orders extending economic relief for Americans

Bedminster, United States, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :President Donald Trump on Saturday signed executive orders extending economic relief to Americans after his Republican party and opposition Democrats failed to reach agreement on a new stimulus package.

"We've had it and we're going to save American jobs and provide relief to the American workers," he said at a press conference staged at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

