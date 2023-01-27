UrduPoint.com

Tsitsipas Advances To Maiden Australian Open Final In Men's Singles

Umer Jamshaid Published January 27, 2023 | 01:20 PM

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :Stefanos Tsitsipas on Friday moved to his maiden Australian Open final in men's singles after beating 20th seed Karen Khachanov from Russia.

Tsitsipas, 24, won a four-set thriller with 7-6, 6-4, 6-7, and 6-3 sets after three hours and 21 minutes at Rod Laver Arena.

"I like that number. It's all about you, it's singular, it's one.

These are the moments I have been working hard for," Tsitsipas said after the semifinal victory.

"It's a grand slam final, I'm fighting for the No. 1 spot, it's a childhood dream." The Greek player added: "I am happy that opportunity comes in Australia – let's do it, guys, let's go."Tsitsipas, the No. 3 seed, will face the winner of the Novak Djokovic-Tommy Paul match.

The finalists will be on the court at 0830GMT on Sunday.

