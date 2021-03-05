UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tsunami Warning For Remote New Zealand Islands

Sumaira FH 53 seconds ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 12:30 AM

Tsunami warning for remote New Zealand islands

Auckland, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :A tsunami warning was issued on Friday for New Zealand's remote Kermadec islands after a 7.4-magnitude quake struck in the Pacific Ocean, posing no threat to mainland New Zealand.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued an alert for the Kermadec islands, which are uninhabited except for a science and conservation station on Raoul island.

"Tsunami waves reaching 0.3 to 1 meters above the tide level are possible for some coasts of Kermadec islands," the warning center said.

It also said smaller waves might be seen in American Samoa, the Cook islands, Fiji and New Zealand.

The US Geological Survey said the 7.4-magnitude quake was at a depth of 55 kilometres, and a separate 5.5-magnitude quake was at 10 kilometres. It predicted no human or economic damage.

New Zealand's National Emergency Management Agency said it expected some coasts "to experience strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges at the shore" but added no evacuations were required.

Earlier Friday, New Zealanders were jolted awake by a separate 6.9-magnitude quake off the North Island, triggering another brief tsunami warning but no reports of damage or injuries.

Related Topics

Tsunami Alert Samoa Fiji New Zealand

Recent Stories

Retired Emirati banker rules the roost at Fazza Ch ..

52 seconds ago

Global Village breaks 16th Guinness World Records ..

16 minutes ago

Israel starts vaccinating Palestinians with work p ..

42 minutes ago

How vaccines became ammunition in global diplomacy ..

42 minutes ago

US won't reach 'maximum employment' this year: Pow ..

44 minutes ago

'Wisdom Prevailed' as IAEA Scraps Resolution on Ir ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.