UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

T&T To Merge WarnerMedia With Discovery In $43B Deal

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 05:40 PM

T&T to merge WarnerMedia with Discovery in $43B deal

ANKARA, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) -:US telecommunication company AT&T announced on Monday it has agreed to merge its entertainment firm WarnerMedia with mass media television company Discovery, Inc. in a $43 billion worth deal.

AT&T would receive cash, debt securities, and WarnerMedia's retention of certain debt. While its shareholders would receive stock representing 71% of the new company, Discovery shareholders would own 29% of the new company, according to a AT&T statement.

The deal aims to bring together tv series and movie libraries in the media business, and boost the companies' holding in streaming services, it added.

Streaming has become a competitive industry, especially during lockdowns of the coronavirus pandemic, with firms such as Netflix and Disney.

AT&T said it also wants to improve its capital structure after the deal is closed in the 5G and fiber broadband areas in the country.

"This agreement unites two entertainment leaders with complementary content strengths ... focused on investing in 5G and fiber to meet substantial, long-term demand for connectivity," AT&T CEO John Stankey said in the statement.

Discovery President and CEO David Zaslav, who will lead the new company, said consumers will have "more diverse choices" and shareholders will see "a strong balance sheet that is better positioned to compete with the world's largest streamers." AT&T stock price was up around 5% in pre-market trading hours on the New York Stock Exchange, while Discovery shares were as high as 15%.

Related Topics

World Film And Movies Business Company New York Stock Exchange David Lead Price 5G Media TV Agreement Industry Netflix Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Here’s why the HUAWEI WATCH FIT is your perfect ..

4 minutes ago

Maira Zulfiqar murder case: Main suspect records h ..

6 minutes ago

No coastal area is under any treat from cyclonic s ..

18 minutes ago

Overall economic situation improving: Mian Zahid H ..

21 minutes ago

Champions League final shifted from Istanbul to Po ..

24 minutes ago

38,706 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.