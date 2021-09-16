UrduPoint.com

Tunisia Win Men's African Volleyball Championship

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 16th September 2021 | 11:10 AM

KIGALI, Sept. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2021 ) :Defending champions Tunisia on Tuesday beat Cameroon 3-1 to win Men's African Volleyball Championship in the final that concluded at Kigali Arena in Rwandan capital city Kigali.

Cameroon took the first set, scoring 25-16, with Tunisia leveling with a 25-21 win in the second before going ahead with a 25-21 success in the third and finally winning the decisive fourth set 25-16.

The North African country has won the Africa men's volleyball title a record 11 times.

In earlier matches, Egypt earned third place with a victory over Morocco.

16 national teams participated in the continental tournament from September 7 to 14.

This is the third international volleyball competition that Rwanda hosted in the last two years after the Beach Volleyball World Tour Star One in 2019 and the Beach Volleyball World Tour Star Two last month.

The tournament's top two teams will qualify for the 2022 International Volleyball Federation-Volleyball Men's World Championship as the African Volleyball Confederation (CAVB) representatives.

