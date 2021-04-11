UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Confirms 52,676 New COVID-19 Cases

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 12:30 PM

Turkey confirms 52,676 new COVID-19 cases

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :Turkey on Saturday reported 52,676 new COVID-19 cases, including 2,497 symptomatic patients, as the total number of positive cases in the country reached 3,798,333, according to its health ministry.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 248 to 33,702, while the total recoveries climbed to 3,301,217 after 32,539 more cases recovered in the last 24 hours.

The rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients stands at 3.1 percent and the number of seriously ill patients is 2,739 in the country, said the ministry.

A total of 302,735 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests in Turkey reaching 41,297,580.

The country started mass vaccination against COVID-19 on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine. More than 10,896,000 people have been vaccinated so far.Turkey reported its first COVID-19 case on March 11, 2020.

Related Topics

Turkey China March 2020 From

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate King of Jordan on centena ..

2 hours ago

Local Press: Awarding champions in civil society i ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 11, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

UAE&#039;s celebration of Jordan&#039;s centenary ..

11 hours ago

Milestone flight EK2021 highlights UAE’s impress ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.