UrduPoint.com

Turkey, Syria Quake Could Cost $4 Bn: Ratings Agency

Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Turkey, Syria quake could cost $4 bn: ratings agency

Paris, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :The earthquake that has devastated Turkey and Syria could cause economic losses exceeding $4 billion, ratings agency Fitch said on Thursday.

More than 17,500 people have died so far in the 7.

8-magnitude earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on Monday, and the toll is expected to rise as rescuers comb the rubble for survivors.

"Economic losses are hard to estimate as the situation is evolving, but they appear likely to exceed" $2 billion and could reach $4 billion "or more", Fitch Ratings said.

Insured losses will be much lower, possibly around $1 billion, due to low insurance coverage in the area, it added.

Related Topics

Earthquake Syria Turkey Died Billion

Recent Stories

'People will hear good news,' Ishaq Dar confident ..

'People will hear good news,' Ishaq Dar confident about IMF's program

10 minutes ago
 Malala Yousafzai becomes executive producer of 'St ..

Malala Yousafzai becomes executive producer of 'Stranger at the Gate'

16 minutes ago
 Dubai Chambers inaugurates new office in Hong Kong

Dubai Chambers inaugurates new office in Hong Kong

21 minutes ago
 UAE President directs offering funeral prayers in ..

UAE President directs offering funeral prayers in absentia for victims of earthq ..

36 minutes ago
 Air links, banking channels instrumental to boost ..

Air links, banking channels instrumental to boost mutual trade: Tajik Envoy

50 minutes ago
 HBL PSL 8 trophy unveiled at historic Shalimar Gar ..

HBL PSL 8 trophy unveiled at historic Shalimar Gardens

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.