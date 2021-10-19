UrduPoint.com

Turkey's Erdogan Promises 'win-win' Pacts With Africa

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 03:50 PM

Turkey's Erdogan promises 'win-win' pacts with Africa

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2021 ) :Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday wound up a visit to Angola, the first leg of a three-nation African tour, where he accused the West of ignoring calls for change on the continent.

Since taking office nearly two decades ago, first as prime minister, Erdogan has been fostering ties with Africa, presenting Turkey as a fairer player.

"We as Turkey attach great importance and value to our close cooperation with the continent of Africa," he told business leaders in Luanda on Monday evening, according to a statement from his AK party.

"We desire to advance our relations on the basis of win-win and equal partnership while observing mutual respect".

In an earlier address to the Angolan parliament posted on the Turkish presidency website, he said "the fate of the humanity cannot and should not be left to the mercy of a handful of countries that were the victors of the Second World War".

"Ignoring the demands for change is an injustice to Africa," he added, noting that Turkey bore "no stain" of imperialism or colonialism and rejected "Western-centric Orientalist approaches" to the continent.

In talks with his Angolan counterpart Joao Lourenco, he touted Turkey's natural gas reserves and distribution network, which he said "would be pleased to share our experiences".

Erdogan's next stop is Togo, followed by Africa's economic powerhouse Nigeria.

Before travelling to Angola, Erdogan boasted 38 visits to 28 countries since he became prime minister in 2003.

Turkey has 43 embassies on the continent and its national airline is now serving more than 60 African cities, including a direct link between Istanbul and Luanda launched last week.

Related Topics

Africa Prime Minister Business Turkey Parliament Visit Luanda Istanbul Togo Nigeria Angola Tayyip Erdogan Gas World War From Share

Recent Stories

Integrated Transport Centre replaces paper parking ..

Integrated Transport Centre replaces paper parking tickets with E-tickets

26 minutes ago
 ADJD’s innovative digital initiatives and soluti ..

ADJD’s innovative digital initiatives and solutions showcased at GITEX 2021

26 minutes ago
 UAE announces 122 new COVID-19 cases, 157 recoveri ..

UAE announces 122 new COVID-19 cases, 157 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hours

40 minutes ago
 TDRA presents telecom infrastructure readiness at ..

TDRA presents telecom infrastructure readiness at GITEX 2021

41 minutes ago
 Israeli business delegation visit to Abu Dhabi dee ..

Israeli business delegation visit to Abu Dhabi deepens cross-market trade, inves ..

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2021 Match 05 Scotland Vs. Papua New ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 05 Scotland Vs. Papua New Guinea (PNG), Live Score, His ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.