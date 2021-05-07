Turkish relief group to help needy in 25 countries during Ramadan

ANKARA,May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :A Turkish charity association is looking to help 15,000 families in Turkey, as well as distribute food parcels in 25 countries -- many under lockdown -- during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Mehmet Cengiz, chairman of the Deniz Feneri (Lighthouse) Association, told Anadolu Agency that the number of people asking for aid had increased, mainly due to the pandemic and its outcomes.

He said the items requested included especially food and cleaning materials.

Based on the demand, Cengiz said, the charity concentrated on food and cleaning materials instead of providing collective iftar, or fast-breaking meal programs, noting that Deniz Feneri distributes mostly food parcels and hot meals across Turkey during the fasting month.

Also, due to coronavirus-related restrictions, collective iftar programs are not planned for Ramadan this year, he added.

Besides, the plans were canceled to host collective iftars in 20 countries across three continents on the 15th day of Ramadan to mark the Day of Orphans of the Islamic World, he said.

- Ramadan aid around globe Meanwhile, Cengiz underlined that the charity group would distribute food packages to families and Eid allowance to orphans in 20 states, including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Burundi, Palestine, Montenegro, Lebanon, Macedonia, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen.

Also, even partially, the collective iftar programs will be organized for the needy in Burundi, Sudan, Bangladesh, Cameroon, and Yemen, while hot meals will be distributed in Palestine's Gaza Strip and Yemen during the whole month of Ramadan.

He went on to say the food parcels and hot meals will be distributed to thousands of Syrian families in the rural area of northwestern Idlib province.

Idlib falls within a de-escalation zone forged under an agreement between Turkey and Russia. The area has been the subject of multiple cease-fire understandings, which the Assad regime and its allies have frequently violated.

The food and cleaning materials will be distributed in two camps -- set up by Deniz Feneri in Syria's Azaz region -- a home for thousands of people.

Cengiz went on to say that people who want to join the aid campaign can donate 175 Turkish liras (around $21) for monthly food packages for a family of four.

He emphasized that the association also slaughters animals for religious occasions and distributes meat to the needy.

An animal can cost around 1,400 Turkish liras ($168) in Turkey and 770 Turkish liras ($92) abroad.