Turkish ship fires warning shots at Cyprus coastguard: Cyprus media

Nicosia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :A Turkish vessel fired warning shots Friday at a Cypriot coastguard boat on patrol for undocumented migrants near the line of control off the island's north coast, Cypriot media reported.

The incident happened some 11 nautical miles from the small fishing port of Kato Pyrgos, just west of the UN-patrolled armistice line separating government-held territory from the breakaway Turkish Cypriot north, the Cyprus New Agency said.

The village is also separated from the rest of the government-controlled coast further to the west by a small enclave held by the Turkish military.