UrduPoint.com

Turkmenistan's President, Top Russian Lawmaker Hold Talks On Bilateral Cooperation

Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Turkmenistan's president, top Russian lawmaker hold talks on bilateral cooperation

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Turkmenistan's president hosted the chairman of Russia's State Duma for talks on bilateral relations and inter-parliamentary cooperation in the capital Ashgabat.

Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Vyacheslav Volodin, head of Russia's lower house of parliament, reaffirmed a "mutual desire for further development of Turkmen-Russian cooperation," Turkmenistan's state news agency TDH reported on Monday evening.

Discussions and agreements focused on priority areas of cooperation, including trade, energy, industry, and transport, as well as education, science, health care, and culture, the report said.

A joint business forum was also organized in Ashgabat, it added.

Berdimuhamedov and Volodin hailed the "traditionally friendly and strategic" ties between Turkmenistan and Russia, vowing to further enhance their "multifaceted interstate cooperation."They also discussed the need for greater inter-parliamentary cooperation, terming it an important tool in bilateral relations that provides "legislative support for the agreements reached and decisions taken at the highest level."

Related Topics

Business Education Russia Parliament Ashgabat Turkmenistan Industry

Recent Stories

Court set Feb 7 to indict Imran Khan in Thoshakhan ..

Court set Feb 7 to indict Imran Khan in Thoshakhana reference

58 minutes ago
 ECP declares Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain as PML-Q pr ..

ECP declares Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain as PML-Q president

2 hours ago
 PCB constitutes selection committee for age-group ..

PCB constitutes selection committee for age-group trials

3 hours ago
 Govt, IMF talks for revival of $7b Extended Fund F ..

Govt, IMF talks for revival of $7b Extended Fund Facility begin today

3 hours ago
 KP observes one-day mourning as death toll of Pesh ..

KP observes one-day mourning as death toll of Peshawar terror attack soars to 90

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 January 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.