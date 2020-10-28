UrduPoint.com
Two British Teens Killed Parasailing In Greece: Coastguard

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 11:20 PM

Athens, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Two British adolescents were killed and a third seriously hurt in a parasailing accident on Wednesday on the Greek island of Rhodes, the authorities said.

"A 13-year-old girl and a young man of 15 were found dead on the rocks near the city of Lindos in Rhodes," the Greek coastguard's press office said.

The coastguard and firefighters found another 15-year-old with serious injuries in the same area and took him to a hospital in Rhodes.

The three adolescents were hanging onto a parachute pulled by a boat but the rope broke and the wind carried them into the rocks, Greek media reported.

The authorities have opened a probe into the causes of the accident. The boat's captain and co-captain were being questioned by the police, the coastguard said.

