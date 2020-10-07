UrduPoint.com
Two Cuban Doctors Abducted In Kenya In 2019 Freed: Police

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 05:50 PM

Two Cuban doctors abducted in Kenya in 2019 freed: police

Nairobi, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Two Cuban doctors who were kidnapped in Kenya's northeast in April 2019 and taken over the border to Somalia by suspected Al-Shabaab militants have been released, a police official told AFP on Wednesday.

"It is true they have been freed. The doctors are now safe," a senior Kenyan police officer told AFP, on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to speak to the press on the matter.

