Two dead after person falls seven floors at Swedish concert hall

Stockholm, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Two people died and one was injured on Tuesday in Sweden's Uppsala after a person fell seven floors, hitting two people, at a concert hall, police said.

Around 1,000 people had gathered at the Uppsala Konsert & Kongress that was hosting a tribute concert to ABBA legends Bjorn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson with covers of their famous songs from the group and various musicals.

"We received a call about someone having either jumped or fallen from a high altitude inside the concert hall in central Uppsala," police spokesman Magnus Jansson Klarin told AFP.

The concert hall has an open space in the foyer and the person fell from the seventh floor and hit two other people.

The person who fell as well as one of the people hit died while the third was injured.

Klarin told AFP it was still unclear what injuries the third person had suffered but they were "not life-threatening." He declined to give any details on the deceased since the next of kin had not been informed.

Police first closed off the concert hall so that no one could enter or leave so they "wouldn't miss any witnesses," but then cleared the venue.

"It is too early to say whether a crime has occurred," Klarin said.

The event occurred before 7 pm (1800 GMT) as people were arriving for the concert that was scheduled to start a 7:30 pm, but was cancelled after the incident.