UrduPoint.com

Two Dead After Person Falls Seven Floors At Swedish Concert Hall

Umer Jamshaid 28 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 09:20 AM

Two dead after person falls seven floors at Swedish concert hall

Stockholm, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Two people died and one was injured on Tuesday in Sweden's Uppsala after a person fell seven floors, hitting two people, at a concert hall, police said.

Around 1,000 people had gathered at the Uppsala Konsert & Kongress that was hosting a tribute concert to ABBA legends Bjorn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson with covers of their famous songs from the group and various musicals.

"We received a call about someone having either jumped or fallen from a high altitude inside the concert hall in central Uppsala," police spokesman Magnus Jansson Klarin told AFP.

The concert hall has an open space in the foyer and the person fell from the seventh floor and hit two other people.

The person who fell as well as one of the people hit died while the third was injured.

Klarin told AFP it was still unclear what injuries the third person had suffered but they were "not life-threatening." He declined to give any details on the deceased since the next of kin had not been informed.

Police first closed off the concert hall so that no one could enter or leave so they "wouldn't miss any witnesses," but then cleared the venue.

"It is too early to say whether a crime has occurred," Klarin said.

The event occurred before 7 pm (1800 GMT) as people were arriving for the concert that was scheduled to start a 7:30 pm, but was cancelled after the incident.

Related Topics

Injured Police Died Uppsala Sweden Event From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 November 2021

23 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 3rd November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 3rd November 2021

2 hours ago
 UAE rulers send condolences to King Salman on deat ..

UAE rulers send condolences to King Salman on death of Prince Saud bin Abdulrahm ..

9 hours ago
 UAE outclass Spain 6-4 in sizzling start to Interc ..

UAE outclass Spain 6-4 in sizzling start to Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup Du ..

9 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi to host World Jiu-Jitsu Championship tom ..

Abu Dhabi to host World Jiu-Jitsu Championship tomorrow

9 hours ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Jazan with t ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Jazan with two explosive drones

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.