SaintDenis de la Reunion, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Two young hikers were found dead Thursday on the erupting volcano of Piton de la Fournaise on France's Indian Ocean overseas territory of Le Reunion, police said.

The two hikers, both in their 20s, had set out on a walking trip on the volcano in the southeast of the island but were found dead in the volcano's main caldera, the hollow formed after magma erupts, a statement said.