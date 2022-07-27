UrduPoint.com

Two Killed In Morocco Forest Fires

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 27, 2022 | 08:30 AM

Two killed in Morocco forest fires

Larache, Morocco, July 27(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :Two women died in forest fires in a region of northern Morocco that had already been ravaged by wildfires this month, authorities said on Tuesday.

The latest deaths, from smoke inhalation, took to four the number of people killed in wildfires that have hit Larache province since mid-July.

The two women "did not respond to calls from local authorities to evacuate homes threatened by the fires", the authorities told AFP.

On Monday, a volunteer firefighter died and another was injured in a forest blaze in the northern province of Tanouate, near Fez and Meknes.

Another fatality caused by fire occurred in Larache province in mid-July.

Forest fires have devastated thousands of hectares (acres) of land this month, and forced the evacuation of more than 700 families from about a dozen villages since Monday.

Four fires were still burning late Tuesday in the Larache region.

According to agriculture minister Mohamed Sadiki, the total area affected by forest fires recently in several northern regions of the country is 10,300 hectares (25,451 acres).

Morocco, which is experiencing severe drought, has been hit by heatwaves over the past month.

Scientists say human-induced climate change is amplifying extreme weather, with global warming leading to increased risks of heatwaves, drought and forest fires.

Related Topics

Injured Weather Fire Threatened Agriculture Drought Died Larache Meknes Fez Morocco Women From

Recent Stories

Tunisia president hails vote set to bolster power ..

Tunisia president hails vote set to bolster power grab

8 hours ago
 US says new Tunisia constitution could harm basic ..

US says new Tunisia constitution could harm basic rights

8 hours ago
 Stenson set for LIV debut as Trump course hosts ev ..

Stenson set for LIV debut as Trump course hosts event

8 hours ago
 Supreme Court decision on CM Punjab's election to ..

Supreme Court decision on CM Punjab's election to create further 'chaos', 'anarc ..

8 hours ago
 Court verdict hurt expectations for justice: Prime ..

Court verdict hurt expectations for justice: Prime Minister

8 hours ago
 31 arrested for bathing in sea

31 arrested for bathing in sea

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.