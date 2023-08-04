UAE Govt honors Pakistani journalist Syed Mudassar Khushnood with 10-Year Golden Visa

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :Syed Mudassar Khushnood, a Dubai-based Pakistani journalist, has been granted a 10-year golden visa by the UAE government, solidifying his influential role as a prominent voice of Pakistan on the international stage.

Khushnood, an esteemed journalist affiliated with a Pakistani news channel, has become the first recipient of both the Golden Visa and Dubai Immigration's highest award. Golden Visa is granted in recognition of his journalistic contributions and fostering friendship between Pakistan and the UAE, an achievement he proudly Names as the strengthening of bonds between the two nations.

Syed Mudassar Khushnood, currently associated with a private channel in Pakistan, garners another honor for his two-decade-long journalistic services in the UAE. His unwavering support and advocacy have made him a vital voice for the Pakistani community, providing assistance whenever they faced challenges.

He has been at the forefront of every step, covering a wide range of topics, from Covid-19 and Expo 2020 to sports events, showbiz activities, and business developments in the UAE.

He has reported on airshows, police world cement, the latest passenger planes at Dubai Airshow, and the thunder of warships. Additionally, he has kept the public informed about the real estate sector, tourism, educational institutions, social services, peace, tolerance, and even the UAE's space mission and awareness of its laws. Not to mention, whenever there were developments in Pakistani politics or Elon Musk's visit to Dubai, Khushnood ensured comprehensive coverage.

Syed Mudassar Khushnood finds happiness in covering events like IIFA, the grandest festival of the film world, and FIFA, the most significant competition in the world of sports, where "Swing Ka Sultan" Wasim Akram and Salman Khan, known as "Kisi ka Bhai akisi Ki Jaan," take center stage.

He remains at the forefront of delivering fast and exclusive news from the UAE, covering a wide range of topics. From the activities of the Royal Families of the UAE to the strengthening of deep ties between the UAE and Pakistan, and from boosting investor confidence to advocating for workers' rights, he offers comprehensive coverage. Whether it's discussing Blockchain, Cryptocurrency, or exploring advanced AI, Khushnood's forward-thinking approach makes him a prominent name in the media landscape.

In recognition of his exceptional services, Syed Mudassar Khushnood was honored with the prestigious Dubai Immigration's biggest Destiny Award 2023. Notably, he becomes the first journalist associated with a Pakistani news channel to receive this esteemed award from Major General Obaid Muhair bin Suroor, the Deputy Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Dubai.

Expressing his gratitude on this joyous occasion, Syed Mudassar Khushnood attributed his honor to the blessings of Allah Almighty and the influence of his parents' prayers.

He extended his thanks to the Emirati leadership, including Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the Prime Minister of the UAE, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, along with other authorities, for bestowing this prestigious award upon him.

He emphasized that the UAE stands out as the most developed country globally due to its prioritization of merit and excellence.

Having garnered multiple awards from European countries, the United States, Britain, and Australia, Syed Mudassar Khushnood is well-known for his outstanding journalistic services. His specialization lies in conducting exclusive interviews with international political and social figures, sports personalities, and showbiz celebrities visiting Dubai.