UEFA hands Swiss Nations League win over virus-hit Ukraine

Lausanne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :UEFA announced on Wednesday that Switzerland have been awarded a 3-0 victory over Ukraine for the Nations League game, originally scheduled for November 17, which was cancelled when the entire Ukrainian team were quarantined.

The health authorities of the canton of Lucerne, where the match was due to be played, decided to place Andriy Shevchenko's team in isolation after several Ukraine players tested positive for coronavirus.

The disciplinary body for UEFA said Ukraine were "responsible" for the match being scrapped.

The walkover victory sees Switzerland avoid relegation from League A, despite not winning a game on the pitch, with Ukraine dropping into League B instead.

Switzerland finish ahead of Ukraine in Group A4 on head-to-head goal difference.

The Ukrainian football association (UAF) vice-president Yuriy Zapisotsky said the body would "immediately" appeal the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in a statement.

"This is a very dangerous precedent that strikes the sports principle, according to which the results of matches should be determined," UAF president Andrii Pavelko said on Facebook.

Pavelko said he would propose at the next UEFA executive committee meeting on December 3 that national teams are given 24 hours to rearrange home matches postponed due to quarantine rules, and 48 hours for away games.

Last week, European football's governing body also awarded Romania a 3-0 win over Norway after a similar incident.