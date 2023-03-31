UK petition demands public inquiry into impact of Brexit UK

UrduPoint.com

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) –:A new petition drive in the UK calls for a public inquiry into how Brexit – Britain's separation from the European Union – has impacted the people and the country.

The online petition was started by Peter Nigel Packham, and has attracted nearly130,000 signatures. British-based NGOs such as The European Movement UK are supporting it.

The petition, "We call upon the Government to hold a Public Inquiry into the impact of Brexit", states that the "benefits that were promised if the UK exited the European Union have not been delivered. So we call upon the Government to hold a public inquiry to assess the impact the Brexit has had on its country and its citizens.

" It calls for a free, independent, public inquiry, free from ideology, as the people deserve to know how Brexit is impacting trade and the economy and whether there are opportunities for young people in the country. Through the inquiry, the people also demand to know how Brexit has the affected the rights of individuals.

The UK parliament will debate the petition on April 24. According to a response by the UK government posted on the petition website, the government believes that this is not an appropriate subject for public inquiry as the UK's departure from the EU was a "democratic choice," and the UK-EU institutions are functioning as intended.

