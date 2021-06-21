UrduPoint.com
UK Reports Another 9,284 Coronavirus Cases

Faizan Hashmi 19 seconds ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 01:40 PM

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :-- Britain has reported another 9,284 coronavirus cases in the latest 24-hour period, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 4,630,040, according to official figures released Sunday.

The country also recorded another six coronavirus-related death. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 127,976. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

British scientists on Sunday warned of "pretty miserable winter" ahead for the country due to likely emergence of new respiratory viruses, with further lockdowns a possibility.

Professor Calum Semple, member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), a British government advisory body, said that children and elderly people will be especially vulnerable to endemic viruses at the end of the year.

Scientists have warned that a third wave of coronavirus infections is "definitely under way" in England due to the fast spread of the Delta variant first identified in India, even though hospital admissions will hopefully not be on the same scale as in January.

The recent data published by Public Health England showed the AstraZeneca vaccine is 92 percent effective against hospitalization from the Delta variant after two doses, and the Pfizer vaccine is 96 percent effective against hospitalization after two doses.

Nearly 43 million people have been given the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine while more than 31.3 million people have been fully vaccinated with a second dose, according to the latest official figures.

