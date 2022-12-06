UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Races To Restore Power Grid After Russia Strikes

Muhammad Irfan Published December 06, 2022 | 12:21 PM

Ukraine races to restore power grid after Russia strikes

Kyiv, Ukraine, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Ukraine worked to restore power on Tuesday after Russia's latest wave of missile strikes caused power disruptions across the country, right as winter frost builds and temperatures plunge.

Out of the 70 missiles launched by Moscow, "most" were shot down, President Volodymyr Zelensky said, but the barrage still hit Ukraine's already battered infrastructure.

Fresh power cuts were announced in all regions "due to the consequences of shelling," national electricity provider Ukrenergo said on Telegram.

The head of Ukrenergo said he had "no doubt that Russian military consulted with Russian power engineers during this attack", judging by where the missiles landed.

"The time that Russians chose for this attack was connected with their desire to inflict as much damage as possible," Volodymyr Kudrytskyi told a Ukrainian news programme, explaining the attacks were launched as the country enters a "peak frost" period.

"Our repairmen will be working on the energy system restoration." Nearly half of Ukraine's energy system has already been damaged after months of strikes on power infrastructure, leaving people in the cold and dark for hours at a time as outdoor temperatures drop below zero degrees Celsius (32 degrees Fahrenheit).

As missiles rained down on Kyiv, UN rights chief Volker Turk -- who arrived over the weekend on a four-day visit -- had to move his meetings with activists into an underground shelter.

Zelensky announced in his nightly address that four were killed in Russia's strikes.

But "our people never give up," the president said in a video statement.

Across the border in Russia's Kursk region on Tuesday, an airfield saw a "drone attack", said local governor Roman Starovoyt, without specifying where the drone originated.

"As a result of a drone attack in the area of the Kursk airfield, an oil storage tank caught fire," he said on social media, adding that there were no casualties.

Tuesday's incident comes a day after Moscow accused its neighbour of carrying out deadly drone strikes on two other airfields.

Russia also confirmed a "massive attack on Ukrainian military command systems and related defence, communications, energy and military facilities".

Related Topics

Drone Attack Fire Governor United Nations Electricity Ukraine Moscow Russia Social Media Oil Visit Kursk Tank Border All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 December 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th December 2022

3 hours ago
 Abbasi Kalhora Tanzeem organizes free eye camp

Abbasi Kalhora Tanzeem organizes free eye camp

10 hours ago
 Moscow blames Ukraine for blasts on Russian airfie ..

Moscow blames Ukraine for blasts on Russian airfields

10 hours ago
 Football: World Cup results

Football: World Cup results

10 hours ago
 Two street criminals held, snatched mobile phone, ..

Two street criminals held, snatched mobile phone, smart watch recovered

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.