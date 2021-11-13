(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet on Friday designated Senegalese jurist Adama Dieng as an expert on human rights in Sudan, following a military takeover of the African country last month.

"He will assume his duties immediately, and his term of office as an expert for Sudan will conclude upon restoration of the country's civilian-led government," Bachelet's office said in a statement.

Dieng, 71, is currently a member of the UN Internal Justice Council.

He served as registrar of the UN International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda from 2001 to 2008, before being named Special Adviser of the UN Secretary-General on the Prevention of Genocide.

He is to "monitor the developing human rights situation in Sudan," engaging with all relevant parties, including civil society, the statement said.

Dieng's work will contribute to a report that Bachelet will present to the UN Human Rights Council at its fiftieth session in June 2022.

The council has joined global condemnation of the coup in Sudan on October 25, when General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan dissolved the government and declared a nationwide state of emergency.

The military takeover sparked nationwide protests which were met by a brutal crackdown that killed at least 14 people, according to medics.

Scores of pro-democracy activists have since been arrested as Sudan has largely remained without internet.